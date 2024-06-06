Badminton

Indonesia Open 2024 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals; Farewell To Treesa-Gayatri

Lakshya Sen hardly batted an eyelid while securing a 21-9, 21-15 win over Nishimoto in his pre-quarterfinal match

X | Lakshya Sen
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen. Photo: X | Lakshya Sen
info_icon

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen produced a flawless effort to enter the men's singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, beating Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in Jakarta on June 6, Thursday. (More Badminton News)

Sen hardly batted an eyelid while securing a 21-9, 21-15 win over Nishimoto in his pre-quarterfinal match.

However, it was curtains for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

The Indian pair went down to Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-19, 19-21, 19-21 after an intense Round-of-16 match.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also exited the tournament, bringing an end to India's campaign in the women's doubles.

Tanisha and Ashwini were beaten by South Korea's Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee 21-13, 19-21, 21-13.

PV Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi. - Photo: X/ @Pvsindhu1
Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down In First Round Against Hsu Wen-Chi

BY PTI

Later, the Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will face China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang.

In the men's singles, Priyansh Rajawat will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, the reigning world champion and the gold medallist in last year's World Championships.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Poll Results: Nearly 50% Of Winners Facing Criminal Cases, 2 MPs Charged For Rape
  2. Monsoon Reaches Maharashtra, Likely To Hit Mumbai By June 10: IMD
  3. JK BJP Chief Counters Omar Abdullah's Remarks On LG, Says He Worked Hard For Region's Prosperity
  4. Gandhi, Ambedkar, Shivaji Statues Shifted Within Parliament Premises, Cong Slams Move
  5. Day In Pics: June 06, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  2. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  3. Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’
  4. Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
  5. Aditya Datt On Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap Sharing Screen In ‘Bad Cop’: Their Offscreen Bond Made It Smoother
Sports News
  1. Indonesia Open 2024 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals; Farewell To Treesa-Gayatri
  2. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 WC: Skipper Masaba Savors Team's First Victory, Salutes Supporters
  3. Canada Vs Ireland, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 13: When, Where To Watch
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: India's Trophy Drought Due To Mindset, Not Talent, Ponting Suggests
  5. Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
World News
  1. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  2. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
  3. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
  4. Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts
  5. Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Govt Formation 2024 LIVE: Modi's Swearing-In Likely On June 9; Chirag Paswan Says Oppn 'Can Make Failed Attempts' To Approach NDA Allies
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win