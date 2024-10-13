Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will once again take the court, this time at the Denmark Open, with an eye on an improved performance. (More Badminton News)
Both Sindhu and Sen returned to competitive action earlier this month at the Arctic Open but were ousted early. The duo will try to put up a good show in the Denmark Open that returns for another edition in 2024.
Both Paris Olympics singles champions An Seyoung and Viktor Axelsen will be in action in the tournament. Apart from Sindhu and Sen other Indians too will be in fray. Here is all you need to know about the 2024 Denmark Open.
Denmark Open 2024 Dates
Denmark Open 2024 starts Tuesday, October 15 with the finals scheduled for Sunday, October 20.
Denmark Open 2024 Venue
Denmark Open 2024 Prize Money
The prize money at stake in the Denmark Open 2024 is USD 850,000.
Denmark Open 2024 Indians In Action
Men's singles: Lakshya Sen
Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap
Women's doubles: Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Mixed doubles: BS Reddy and NS Reddy, SK Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath
Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming
Live streaming of the Denmark Open 2024 badminton matches will be available on the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF TV. In India, the rights to BWF events are with JioCinema and Sports 18. However, at this point there is no information on whether the tournament will be live streamed or not on these channels.