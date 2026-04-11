Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

Here is all you need to know about the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final between Ayush Shetty and Kunlavut Vitidsarn: preview, head-to-head record and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Published at:
Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming Badminton Asia Championships semifinal
Ayush Shetty in action during the men's singles quarter-finals at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026. Photo: Badminton Asia Championships
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ayush Shetty to meet top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Badminton Asia Championships men's singles semi-final

  • Indian guaranteed maiden medal after stunning world No. 4 Jonatan Christie in quarters

  • Vitidsarn won in the only meeting between him and Ayush

On a career-best run, Ayush Shetty is set to face top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final in Ningbo, China on Saturday (April 11). Watch the badminton match live.

Shetty is assured of a medal after stunning world No. 4 Jonatan Christie in the quarters. The 20-year-old conjured his biggest win so far, trouncing the Indonesian 23-21 21-17 in an intense match. In the process, he became the first Indian man since HS Prannoy in 2018 to earn a singles medal, and the first Indian overall after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in 2023 to stand on the podium.

Ayush’s journey in the tournament has been akin to a fairytale. He earlier defanged world No. 7 Li Shi Feng 23-21, 21-17 in the round of 32, before getting the better of Chi Yu Jen 21-16, 21-12 in the pre-quarters. The reigning US Open Super 300 champion is now up against the Paris Olympics silver medallist and 2023 world champion.

Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Head-To-Head Record

Shetty has met Vitidsarn just once earlier on the circuit, in the Arctic Open 2025 round of 32. The Thai star had then won the encounter 21-15, 21-16.

Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info

Related Content
File photo of Ayush Shetty - | Photo: X/BAI_Media
Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis
File photo of Ayush Shetty - | Photo: X/BAI_Media
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out
PV Sindhu defeated Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching to enter next round of Badminton Asia Championships 2026. - BAI_Media/X
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round
Ayush Shetty starts Badminton Asia Championships 2026 campaign with victory. - BAI_Media/X
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener
Related Content
Q

When will the Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final be played?

A

The Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final will be played on Saturday, April 11. It is the fourth match on court with the first match starting at 7:30am IST, so the estimated time would be after 10am IST.

Q

Where will the Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final be played?

A

The Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final will be played in Ningbo, China.

Q

Where will the Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final will be live streamed on Badminton Asia's official Facebook page in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  2. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi–Dhruv Jurel Show Steals The Night As Rajasthan Win Big

  3. Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement: LSG Sign All-Rounder George Linde As Injured Sri Lankan Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

  4. PBKS Vs SRH Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

  5. CSK Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Chennai Chase Desperate Two Points Against Wounded Delhi At Home

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  2. Kerala: Midnight Attack in Payyannur After Polls Deepens Political Tensions

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  4. Outlook Cover Story: War Of Nerves, When Power Falters, Perception Prevails

  5. SC Dismisses Caste Census Plea Over Indecent Language In Petition

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Fragile Truce: Pakistan–Israel Row Escalates After Def Minister Khawaja Asif’s Remarks Amid Lebanon Strikes

  3. US-Iran Talks In Islamabad: Uncertainty Persists As Delegates Fail To Arrive On Scheduled Day

  4. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  5. Islamabad Locked Down Ahead of High-Stakes US–Iran Talks

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar