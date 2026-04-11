Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

Summary of this article
Ayush Shetty to meet top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Badminton Asia Championships men's singles semi-final
Indian guaranteed maiden medal after stunning world No. 4 Jonatan Christie in quarters
Vitidsarn won in the only meeting between him and Ayush
On a career-best run, Ayush Shetty is set to face top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final in Ningbo, China on Saturday (April 11). Watch the badminton match live.
Shetty is assured of a medal after stunning world No. 4 Jonatan Christie in the quarters. The 20-year-old conjured his biggest win so far, trouncing the Indonesian 23-21 21-17 in an intense match. In the process, he became the first Indian man since HS Prannoy in 2018 to earn a singles medal, and the first Indian overall after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in 2023 to stand on the podium.
Ayush’s journey in the tournament has been akin to a fairytale. He earlier defanged world No. 7 Li Shi Feng 23-21, 21-17 in the round of 32, before getting the better of Chi Yu Jen 21-16, 21-12 in the pre-quarters. The reigning US Open Super 300 champion is now up against the Paris Olympics silver medallist and 2023 world champion.
Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Head-To-Head Record
Shetty has met Vitidsarn just once earlier on the circuit, in the Arctic Open 2025 round of 32. The Thai star had then won the encounter 21-15, 21-16.
Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info
When will the Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final be played?
The Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final will be played on Saturday, April 11. It is the fourth match on court with the first match starting at 7:30am IST, so the estimated time would be after 10am IST.
Where will the Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final be played?
The Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final will be played in Ningbo, China.
Where will the Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Ayush Shetty vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final will be live streamed on Badminton Asia's official Facebook page in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.