Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

Shetty is assured of a medal after stunning world No. 4 Jonatan Christie in the quarters. The 20-year-old conjured his biggest win so far, trouncing the Indonesian 23-21 21-17 in an intense match. In the process, he became the first Indian man since HS Prannoy in 2018 to earn a singles medal, and the first Indian overall after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in 2023 to stand on the podium.