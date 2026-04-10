Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Summary of this article
Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty qualifies for Badminton Asia Championships 2026 semi-final
Shetty defeated World number 4 Jordan Christie
Ayush previously defeated Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen in the round of 16
India's Ayush Shetty stunned world number four Jonathan Christie of Indonesia to enter the men's singles semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.
Shetty, ranked 25th, slayed Christie 23-21, 21-17 in a fiercely contested quarterfinal.
It was the first meeting between Christie and Shetty on the tour.
Christie is a gold-medallist at the Asian Games as well as the Asian Championships. He was also a part of the Indonesian team that won the Thomas Cup back in 2020.
Shetty, the reigning US Open Super 300 champion, had beaten 20th ranked Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 on Thursday.