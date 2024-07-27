Indian badminton's star women's doubles pair, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are set to begin their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on Saturday, July 27th at Porte de La Chapelle Arena. (More Badminton News)
The formidable duo will face a tough test in the group stage as they take on South Korea's Kong Hee-yong and Kim So-yeong.
Ranked 19th in the BWF World Rankings - Ponnappa and Crasto are country's leading and only hope in women's doubles for the Paris Olympics.
However, they face a stern challenge in their opening group stage match against the higher-ranked South Korean pair of Kong and Kim, currently at the 8th spot.
Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Vs Kong Hee Yong-Kim So Yeong Head To Head
There is no head-to-head record between these two pairs. However, the South Korean pair holds a ranking advantage.
Paris Olympics 2024: Badminton Live Streaming Details
When to watch Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Vs Kong Hee Yong-Kim So Yeong, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match?
The Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Vs Kong Hee Yong-Kim So Yeong, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match will be played at 11:50pm IST on Saturday, July 27th.
Where to watch Paris 2024 Olympics badminton live in India?
The telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton matches will be on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.
Meanwhile, live telecast of Paris 2024 badminton matches will be on available on Jio Cinema in India.