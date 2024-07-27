Badminton

Ponnappa-Crasto Vs Kong-Kim, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Paris Olympics 2024: Here are the live streaming details for the Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto vs Kong Hee Yong-Kim So Yeong group stage women's doubles match

Tanisha Crasto (L) and Ashwini Ponnappa (R)
Tanisha Crasto (L) and Ashwini Ponnappa (R) File Photo
info_icon

Indian badminton's star women's doubles pair, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are set to begin their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on Saturday, July 27th at Porte de La Chapelle Arena. (More Badminton News)

The formidable duo will face a tough test in the group stage as they take on South Korea's Kong Hee-yong and Kim So-yeong.

Ranked 19th in the BWF World Rankings - Ponnappa and Crasto are country's leading and only hope in women's doubles for the Paris Olympics.

However, they face a stern challenge in their opening group stage match against the higher-ranked South Korean pair of Kong and Kim, currently at the 8th spot.

Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Vs Kong Hee Yong-Kim So Yeong Head To Head

There is no head-to-head record between these two pairs. However, the South Korean pair holds a ranking advantage.

Paris Olympics 2024: Badminton Live Streaming Details

When to watch Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Vs Kong Hee Yong-Kim So Yeong, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match?

The Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Vs Kong Hee Yong-Kim So Yeong, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match will be played at 11:50pm IST on Saturday, July 27th.

Where to watch Paris 2024 Olympics badminton live in India?

The telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton matches will be on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.

Meanwhile, live telecast of Paris 2024 badminton matches will be on available on Jio Cinema in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20 Series
Football News
  1. Ange Postecoglou Urges Tottenham Fans To Be Patient Amid Transfer 'Misinformation'
  2. Bologna Chief Reveals Hummels Approach As Calafiori Nears Arsenal Move
  3. English Premier League: Eriksen In 'No Rush' To Decide Manchester United Future
  4. English Premier League: Gary Mcallister 'Can't Visualise Liverpool Without Van Dijk' Amid Exit Rumours
  5. England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Should I Send Protesting Farmers To Lahore If Delhi Entry Is Denied, Asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country But Caused Severe Damage
  3. Nashik: Gangster Out Of Jail, Holds 'Comeback' Rally, Gets Sent Back To Prison
  4. Pune Porsche Crash: Over Two Months After Accident, Police Files 900-Page Chargesheet
  5. Chouhan Says UPA Rejected Swaminathan's MSP Suggestion; Cong Takes 'Delivered A Jalebi' Jibe At Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film