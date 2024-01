Hseih Su-wei of Taiwan has become the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam doubles title after teaming with Elise Mertens of Belgium on Sunday to win the Australian Open women's doubles. (More Tennis News)

The second-seeded pairing of Hsieh and Mertens beat 11th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine 6-1 7-5 in Sunday's final. It was Hseih's seventh Grand Slam women's doubles title and Mertens' fourth, their second together.