Australia Vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Quarter-Finals

Australia will take on South Korea in the quarter-final match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Al-Wakrah on Friday. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head records and other details of the AUS Vs KOR football knockout match

Outlook Sports Desk
February 1, 2024

AP Photo/Hussein Sayed : Australia's Graig Goodwin, 1st right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 football match against Indonesia.
Australia will face the Republic of Korea in the quarter-final clash in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Friday in Qatar. The Socceroos secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup with an impressive 4-0 victory over Indonesia in Doha. This victory marks another significant chapter in their fifth tournament appearance, building on their successful 2015 campaign. (More Football News)

Australia dominated Group B, starting with a convincing 2-0 win against India and a 1-0 triumph over Syria. Despite a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan, they emerged as group leaders.

In the Round of 16, Australia continued their winning ways and beat Indonesia 4-0 with goals from Martin Boyle, Craig Goodwin, and Harry Souttar, along with an own goal. Now, they gear up for a challenging quarter-final clash against the Republic of Korea, marking the 31st 'A' international meeting between the two teams.

Both heavyweights fell at this stage in 2019, with Australia losing to the United Arab Emirates (UEA) and South Korea shocked by eventual winners Qatar. In the AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals, South Korea scored a 99th-minute equaliser against Saudi Arabia and eventually won in a penalty shootout.

Head-to-head Record

Australia and the Korean Republic have played 33 times with each other. Out of that, Australia have emerged victorious on 12 occasions, whereas Korean Republic have won 11 matches. 10 games have resulted in a draw.

Live Streaming Details Of Australia vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals

When will the Australia vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals game be played?

The Australia vs South Korea quarter-final match will be played on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar. The match will kick off at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Australia vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 game live?

The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Australia vs South Korea match live in India.

Where will the game be live-streamed?

The match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

