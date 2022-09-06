AUS Vs NZ, 1st ODI: Australia Win Toss, Bowl First Against New Zealand

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the first One Day International at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns Tuesday. Follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

Australia are coming off a series win over Zimbabwe. They recalled batter Marnus Labuschagne at the expense of spinner Ashton Agar, while New Zealand named pacer Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI.

Playing XIs

Australia : Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

This is the 139th ODI meeting between the two teams. Australia lead New Zealand 92-39 in the head-to-head meetings, with seven matches ending in no results. Australia won the last two meetings. New Zealand's last win against the Aussies was in 2017.

The Trans-Tasman rivals will play three day-night matches in Cairns.