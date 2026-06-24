Superb Run Loading! Jyothi Yarraji All Set For Asian Games Return

National Record 100m hurdler is set to return for the Asian Games after one-year injury lay-off.
The 26-year-old, who ran the race with tapes on both legs, had won a silver in the 2022 Asian Games in China.
Her national record stands at 12.78 second which she had set in 2023.
National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji made a stunning return to competition after a one-year injury lay-off as she breached the Asian Games qualifying time set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on the opening day of the National Inter-State Championships here on Wednesday.
Yarraji, who underwent a successful ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) surgery in July last year, ran 13.14 seconds to go past the AFI's Asian Games qualifying standard of 13.34 seconds in the heat race itself.
The 26-year-old, who ran the race with tapes on both legs, had won a silver in the 2022 Asian Games in China.
Her national record stands at 12.78 second which she had set in 2023. She had suffered the injury in June last year while training.