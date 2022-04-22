Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Archery World Cup Stage 1: Recurve Mixed Pair Team Enters Final, Confirm Second Medal For India

India are also in the hunt for a third medal as the compound mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar will fight in the bronze playoff.

Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor will face the 11th seed British pair in the recurve mixed team gold medal clash on Sunday. Courtesy: Twitter (@worldarchery)

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 3:13 pm

Shrugging off their disappointment in the team events, the recurve mixed pair of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor downed Spain 5-3 to advance to the final and confirm a second medal for India in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Friday. (More Sports News)

The fifth-seeded Indian duo started with a 2-0 lead but faced some resistance in the middle sets before sealing it 5-3 (38-35, 36-39, 38-38, 36-35) in a four-setter.

Rai and Phor will face 11th seed Britain in the recurve mixed team gold medal clash on Sunday.

The Indian men's and women's recurve teams had made last-eight exits on Thursday.

India has been assured of another medal in the ongoing tournament. The compound men's team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini had advanced to the final on Wednesday. They will take on France in the summit clash on Saturday.

India are also in the hunt for a third medal as the compound mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar will fight in the bronze playoff against Croatia on Saturday.

Verma and Muskan lost out to their Slovenian rivals Toja Ellison and Aljaz Brenk 156-157 in the semifinals.

Sports Archery Archery World Cup Indian Archery Tarundeep Rai Ridhi Phor Abhishek Verma Rajat Chauhan Aman Saini Muskan Kirar
