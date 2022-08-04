Amit Panghal Confident Of Clinching Commonwealth Games 2022 Boxing Gold After Semifinal Entry

Boxer Amit Panghal is fully confident of finishing at the top of the podium after he ensured a fourth medal for India from the sport following his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarterfinal win against Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday.

It was a unanimous verdict in favour of the Indian southpaw. Panghal had won a silver medal during the last edition in Gold Coast. Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohd Hussamudin (57kg) have also reached the semifinal stage to be assured of medals.

“I played according to the strategy. The opponent wasn’t coming with a plan and I counter-attacked him more and that’s where I succeeded,” Panghal was quoted as saying to RevSports. He will next face Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia for a place in the final.

The bout wasn't of great quality but the 26-year-old India prevailed over his much younger Scottish opponent, tiring him out with a solid defence. He gained points with occasional ferocious counter-attack.

In the first two rounds, Panghal employed a guard down approach to invite Mulligan to go on the offensive but swayed away from his reach with some nimble footwork.

In between he did land a couple of left jabs to rattle the 20-year-old Scot and in the final round unleashed a barrage of 'one-two' combination (a left-jab followed by a right cross).

Mulligan in fact got a standing count and by the end of round two, the writing was clear on the wall that Panghal will earn a second CWG medal. Panghal is confident to take home gold from Birmingham.

“I will put my everything to win a gold medal here. My confidence level is high and I will return with a gold medal from here,” added Panghal.

Asked about his preparation before coming into CWG 2022, Panghal opened up on the areas he worked more. “We worked more on ring practice and footwork and I executed them well. Our levels in stamina and endurance are also up to the mark,” he added.