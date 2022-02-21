Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Airthings Masters: India’s R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen

R Praggnanandhaa's win over Magnus Carlsen comes after a moderate run in the earlier rounds, which included one win, two draws and four defeats.

R Praggnanandhaa lies in joint 12th spot after eight rounds with eight points at Airthings Masters. Twitter/@IndiaSports

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 1:36 pm

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world no 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. (More Sports News)

Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.

The Indian GM lies in joint 12th spot after eight rounds with eight points. His spectacular win over Carlsen comes after a moderate run in the earlier rounds, which included a solitary victory over Lev Aronian, two draws and four defeats.

He drew against Anish Giri and Quang Liem Le and lost to Eric Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan-Kryzstof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost the world championship match a few months ago to the Norwegian world no 1 Carlsen, is on top of the standings with 19 points followed by Ding Liren and Hansen (both on 15 points).

In the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament, a player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. Seven more rounds remain in the preliminary phase.

Sports Chess R Praggnanandhaa Magnus Carlsen Airthings Masters Anish Giri Lev Aronian Chennai
