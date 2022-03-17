Ahead of IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals Opener Prithvi Shaw Sweats On His Fitness

Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw has failed the yo-yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru but that won’t stop him from representing Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which starts on March 26. (More Cricket News)

The 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning captain was one of the players called at the NCA for fitness tests ahead of the IPL 2022. The current yo-yo test qualification score is 16.5 for men and it has been learnt that the Mumbai opener has scored less than 15. Shaw isn’t a part of BCCI’s central contracts.

“These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn’t stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. It’s just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI.

Shaw made headlines when he scored a century on India debut in Tests against West Indies at home. However, due to fitness issues, the right-hander hasn’t been a consistent member of the senior side. “If Prithvi is not being repeatedly considered, then perhaps his fitness standards aren't up to the mark,” the source added.

The last time Shaw played for India was in a T20 international against Sri Lanka in July 2021, which also happened to be his debut in the shortest format of the game. The BCCI source argued Shaw’s poor yo-yo scores could be because of the three back-to-back Ranji Trophy games he played this season.

“Look, he has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your Yo-Yo score,” he added. Playing for Mumbai, Shaw scored 53, 9, 44 and 1 in four innings he batted. Earlier, he was a part of the India A squad for the tour of South Africa.

Meanwhile, all-rounder and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, who is out of action since the T20 World Cup last year, passed the yo-yo test with flying colours. “He didn't need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for a considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph.

“On the second day, he crossed the yo-yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score, which is much above the cut-off level. In the case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season,” the BCCI source said.

Fitness is one of the areas, the current team management under head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma has focussed on after taking charge last year. Reportedly, all the contracted India players will have to follow a strict fitness regime designed by the NCA keeping in mind the grueling IPL and international season that lies ahead.

The BCCI in co-ordination with the NCA jointly took the decision to avoid untimely injuries to players in view of T20 World Cup 2022 and the 50-over World Cup at home next year. According to the report, the Team India support staff will be in constant touch with the Indian players during the IPL.

“For us, fitness is paramount and we want our players to be fully fit before any bilateral series or international game. We have a fitness camp at the NCA and, going ahead, similar camps will be held,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying to The Indian Express last week.

“The goal is to have everyone on the same page when it comes to following the fitness plan set by the BCCI.”

With PTI inputs