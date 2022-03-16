Yuzvendra Chahal 'Prank' Tweet Sends Rajasthan Royals' IPL Followers In A Spin

Yuzvendra Chahal sent social media fans in a tizzy with a tweet from the official Rajasthan Royals handle that he had become the captain of the IPL team ahead of the 2022 season. More than the 'fun' it was supposed to create, it left serious IPL fans bewildered. (More Cricket News)

According to Rajasthan Royals team sources, Yuzvendra Chahal was made 'admin' of the Twitter handle for a day. But this particular tweet on 'captaincy' left even RR officials stumped. Chahal was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 mega auction after Royal Challengers Bangalore let him go.

The Indian leg-spinner, known for his witty and funny videos, perhaps bowled a googly that must have left Sanju Samson 'bowled'. Samson led the team in IPL 2021.

The tweet that 'declared' Yuvvendra Chahal 'captain', has a shabby and blurry photo of the spinner. Usually, RR is smart at making timely media releases but this one spun out of control.

hahahaha ab aayega maza 🤣



Thanks for the password @JakeLushMcCrum pic.twitter.com/tajPv8T3sA — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 16, 2022

Chahal is not known to be captaincy material. Sanju Samson is. So the tweet was enough to create confusion.