Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Africa Cup Of Nations: Mohamed Salah's Egypt Face Sadio Mane's Senegal In 'Liverpool' Final

Egypt defeated Cameroon 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final penalty shoot-out, while Senegal beat Burkina 3-1.

Africa Cup Of Nations: Mohamed Salah's Egypt Face Sadio Mane's Senegal In 'Liverpool' Final
Egypt players celebrate after beating Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 semifinal. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:39 am

Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané — two of African football's leading forwards — will be facing off as rivals for the continental title. (More Football News)

Salah didn't even get a chance to take a penalty for Egypt in a 3-1 shootout victory over Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations semifinals on Thursday after the hosts failed to score three times from the spot.

It was Clinton N'Jie's miss wide that secured Egypt's progress after the seven-time African champions scored their first three penalties. Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, who wears the name Gabaski on the back of his jersey, also made two saves for Egypt.

Related stories

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Sadio Mane Sends Senegal Past Burkina Faso To Summit Clash

African Cup of Nations 2021 Deadly Stampede: Cameroon Blames On ‘Massive’ Influx Of Fans

Africa Cup Of Nations: Sadio Mane Suffers Head Injury As Senegal Enter Quarterfinals

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes with the biggest flashpoint coming toward the end of regulation when Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz was sent off. He will now be banned from the touchline for Sunday's final against Senegal.

It was the first game back at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde since eight fans died after a crush outside Cameroon's last-16 game against Comoros last Monday. 

The same venue will stage the final on Sunday when Mané's Senegal will be seeking its first African title after losing the last final in 2019 to Algeria. Senegal should be fresher after having an extra day's rest and beating Burkina Faso inside 90 minutes on Wednesday. 

The tournament has been taking place in the middle of the European season, frustrating leading European clubs like Liverpool that have been without key players like Salah and Mané.

Tags

Sports Sports Football Africa Cup Of Nations Final AFCON 2022 Africa Cup Of Nations 2022 Egypt Vs Cameroon Egypt Vs Senegal Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Liverpool Egypt National Football Team Cameroon National Football Team Senegal National Football Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan, South Africa Sign Off With Contrasting Play-off Wins

ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan, South Africa Sign Off With Contrasting Play-off Wins

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi Creates Unwanted Record As Islamabad United Hammer Quetta Gladiators

Copa Del Rey: Athletic Bilbao Knock Real Madrid Out, Enter Semifinal

Chris Silverwood Steps Down As England Cricket Team Coach After Ashes Debacle

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022: Spotlight Back On China - Preview

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family