Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: VAR Makes Its India Debut In Quarterfinal Match

The quarterfinal match between Japan and Thailand marked the debut of Video Assistant Referee in India. Japan won the match 7-0 to book a semi-final spot.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: VAR Makes Its India Debut In Quarterfinal Match
The Video Assitant Referee can review a total of four categories of decisions. - File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 8:38 pm

The quarterfinal matches of the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup saw the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology being used for the first time in the country. (More Football News)

It was before the start of the tournament that the announcement was made that the AFC Asian Cup will see the use of the VAR from the knockout games.

The quarterfinal match between Japan and Thailand, which ended in a 7-0 win for the former, became the first match in India to use the technology. 

The VAR, though, was not needed to make any significant decisions in the match played in Navi Mumbai.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Sign Cameroonian Defender Yaya Banana On Short-Term Deal

The VAR became a much more prominent factor in the match that was simultaneously played in Pune. That game's result was perhaps the biggest upset in the competition thus far as South Korea defeated pre-tournament favourites Australia 1-0. 

In the first half itself, a VAR check resulted in Korea receiving a penalty. But, Cho So-hyun could not convert from the spot.

There was another significant penalty check in the second half when Steph Catley appeared to have been pushed inside the box, but the VAR, this time around, did not signal for a penalty. 

Soon after the decision, South Korea's Ji So-yun scored the winning goal in the 87th minute to take her side into the final four.

With the tournament reaching the business end, the VAR can further shape up the remainder of the tournament in new ways.

How is VAR being implemented?

At the Women's Asian Cup, six dedicated video match officials have been given access to seven different live camera feeds to inspect all the live action on the field. VAR can review four categories of decisions -- goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card, and mistaken identity in awarding a red or yellow card.

The VAR match official and the on-field referee work together to make the decisions. A review of decision can only be initiated by either of the two personnel and not by any player. The VAR official can ask an on-field referee to overturn his decision.

At the same time, the on-field referee may also choose to conduct an on-field review (OFR) by halting the game and reviewing footage from the screen. At all times, the on-field referee can ignore the advice from the VAR.

Tags

Sports Football Women's Football Video Assistant Referee (VAR) AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Asian Football Confederation Japan Vs Thailand
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Captain Hardik Pandya Has A 'Surprise For Everyone'

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Captain Hardik Pandya Has A 'Surprise For Everyone'

FIH Pro League: Indian Women’s Team Beats China 2-1 To Register 2nd Win On Trot

EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, A Different Kind Of Olympics

Who Is Mohammad Arif Khan - Only Indian Athlete At Beijing Winter Olympics

Live Streaming Of SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top