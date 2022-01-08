Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: VAR Set To Make Debut In India From Quarterfinals

The Video Assistant Refereee can review four categories of decisions -- goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card, and mistaken identity in awarding a red or yellow card.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: VAR Set To Make Debut In India From Quarterfinals
AFC Women's Asian Cup will be played across three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 to February 6. | Photo: Twitter/@IndianFootball

Trending

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: VAR Set To Make Debut In India From Quarterfinals
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T16:26:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 4:26 pm

The upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to create history as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used for the first time in India from the quarterfinals stage of the continental competition. (More Football News)

The tournament will be played across three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 to February 6.

The event will see VAR making its tournament debut when the teams walk out for the games from January 30 onwards.

The technology will be used till the final match on February 6 across the two knockout venues -- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai and the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Preparations for installation and setup of the technology have already begun in the respective venues.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Apart from the stadiums on match days, the referees' training sites will be equipped with a similar VAR setup and simulators will also be made available to the referees in their hotel.

The AFC is leaving no stones unturned in ensuring the highest standards of refereeing at the tournament with multiple technical tests being performed at the stadiums and training sites before the VAR is officially introduced in the country, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said.

During the tournament, six dedicated video match officials will have access to seven different live camera feeds to inspect every action on the field.

There are four categories of decisions that VAR can review -- goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card, and mistaken identity in awarding a red or yellow card.

The VAR match official and the on-field referee will work in tandem to make the category of decisions wherein either the VAR or the on-field referee can initiate a review.

Upon review, the VAR can recommend the on-field referee to overturn their decision in case a clear and obvious error has been spotted.

Alternatively, the on-field referee may choose to conduct an On Field Review (OFR) by halting the game and reviewing footage from the screen which will be installed in the Referee Review Area behind the fourth official's bench, just outside the touchline of the playing pitch.

At all times, the on-field referee can ignore the advice from the VAR.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Football Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Women's Football AFC Women's Asian Cup Asian Football Confederation Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: England’s Survival, Usman Khawaja’s Redemption - Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: England’s Survival, Usman Khawaja’s Redemption - Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Tom Latham, Trent Boult Star As New Zealand Dominate Against Bangladesh

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Knocks Out 3rd-Seed Daniel Elahi Galana

India Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Eye Winning Starts Amid COVID-19 Surge

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Has Visa Reinstated By Judge But Doubts Loom Over AUS Open Participation

FA Cup 2021-22: Lewis Grabban Scores Late Winner As Nottingham Forest Knock Out Arsenal

Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out Of Sydney Tennis Classic To Concentrate On Australian Open 2022

Novak Djokovic’s Parents Join Protest Rally In Belgrade As Court Hearing Starts In Melbourne

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Sports

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Matches Cristiano Ronaldo As AC Milan Beat Venezia

Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Matches Cristiano Ronaldo As AC Milan Beat Venezia

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi-Less Paris Saint-Germain Grab Late Equaliser Against Lyon

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi-Less Paris Saint-Germain Grab Late Equaliser Against Lyon

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters End Hyderabad FC's Unbeaten Run To Go Top Of Table

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters End Hyderabad FC's Unbeaten Run To Go Top Of Table

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement