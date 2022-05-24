AB De Villiers Confirms His Return At Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2023 But No Clarity On Role

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers has confirmed he will be returning back to the franchise in IPL 2023 but is yet to decide on what capacity. Earlier during the ongoing season, ex-RCB skipper Virat Kohli had hinted about De Villiers returning to RCB next year.

“I am glad that Virat’s confirmed it,” De Villiers was quoted as saying to VUSport. One of the stalwarts in South African cricket, De Villiers has been an integral part of the RCB setup during his time with the franchise and said he would love to witness Chinnaswamy stadium in full capacity.

“To be honest, we haven't decided anything on it yet but I will be around the IPL next year, I am missing it, don't know in which capacity yet. I have heard that there might be some games in Bangalore next year.

“I would like to visit my second home and watch the full capacity Chinnaswamy stadium - I am looking forward to it,” AB de Villiers added. Although it is still unsure about what role De Villiers would be coming at RCB, it is likely that he won’t be returning as a player next year.

Earlier, Virat Kohli in a video posted on RCB’s social media handles, had said that he misses De Villiers a lot. “I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me. He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called.

“So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family. So we stay in touch and he’s very keenly watching RCB and hopefully will be here next year in some capacity,” Kohli had said. De Villiers last turned out for RCB in 2021 and decided not to return this year.

De Villiers started his career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 and moved to RCB in 2011. Since then, the South African has been a part of the RCB and is one of the most successful overseas cricketers. He is RCB’s second-highest run-scorer with 4522 runs in 157 matches.