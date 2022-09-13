Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
2022 FIFA World Cup: Wales Hand Rob Page Four-Year Deal Ahead Of Mega Showpiece In Qatar

Rog Page took over the role of Wales head coach on interim basis after Ryan Giggs went on leave in November on charges of domestic violence.

Rob Page guided Wales into the 2022 FIFA World Cup via the European playoffs.
Updated: 13 Sep 2022 9:55 am

Rob Page has signed a four-year deal to coach Wales, the 2022 FIFA World Cup-bound team said on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Page took over the role on an interim basis after Ryan Giggs went on leave in November on charges of domestic violence, and guided the team into the World Cup via the European playoffs. Wales will play in the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Giggs stood down on a permanent basis in June. Page's deal with the Football Association of Wales will see him lead the team in the qualifying campaigns for the 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup.

He was previously coach of Wales Under-21s before becoming an assistant in the senior set-up. “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can't wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first World Cup in 64 years,” Page said.

“This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future.” Wales will be in Group B at the World Cup, with England, the United States and Iran.

Sports Football Rob Page Ryan Giggs 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Football World Cup Wales National Football Team
