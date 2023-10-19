‘I Don’t Care If He’s 9-0 Or 90-0’ – Ahmed Mujtaba Plans To Ruin Halil Amir’s Unbeaten Record

Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba is expecting to deliver another explosive battle in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.

The 30-year-old from Pakistan is set to face #4-ranked contender Halil Amir in a lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, and he’s predicting fireworks against the Turkish striker with a flawless 9-0 slate.

Amir has been one of the fastest-rising stars in ONE since his debut last September, but Mujtaba is looking forward to another stern test against one of his division’s top names.

He knows that taking out a top-five contender would put him closer to the World Title picture, so he’s fired up for the battle at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Wolverine” told onefc.com:

“Every fight is a big fight. I’ve never backed down from any opportunity given by ONE Championship. I’ve always fought tough guys. This is a big opportunity for me as well. My eyes are on the ONE Championship belt, and sooner or later, I’ll be getting it. “It’s going to be a very exciting fight because I know he’s gonna come at me very hard. I also know that I go very hard because I have that power of knocking guys out, I’m good on the ground, and I have very good skills in wrestling.”

While Mujtaba is confident in the skill set that he’s been refining at the famous American Kickboxing Academy in California, USA, he’s not underestimating the ferocity of his upcoming foe.

The Pakistani veteran knows that Amir owns immense finishing ability – confirmed by his 100 percent stoppage rate – but he intends to meet it head-on and seek his own opportunity to end the fight.

He said:

“I’ve seen Amir’s fights, and he’s good. He’s got some good power in his hands. He’s a good martial artist. We will see what he brings to the ring this time. I have my arsenal geared up as well, so it will be a good fight. “If I get a chance to knock him out, I’ll knock him out. If I get the chance to submit him, I’ll submit him. It depends on the situation. We just have to be very calm, and we will see where it will go.”

Ahmed Mujtaba: ‘I Feel Good Being The Underdog’

Ahmed Mujtaba is no stranger to elite-level competition in ONE Championship.

The 30-year-old came up short against “Super” Sage Northcutt in the American superstar’s backyard last time out, but not before rocking him with a jab early on.

Now, he’s unfazed by the prospect of facing the surging Halil Amir and is excited to showcase his talent in front of the global fan base.

Mujtaba offered:

“I don’t care if he’s 9-0 or 90-0. For me, it’s a fight. There are no nerves. There’s no pressure regarding the record. I fought before against Sage. I lost. A win is a win. A loss is a loss. “For a fighter, being a martial artist, we just go and represent our skills. We are fighting on one of the biggest stages in the world, ONE Championship. We are lucky that we have been given this platform.”

Amir is widely considered the favorite heading into this contest, but the situation is nothing new for Mujtaba.

Instead, it’s business as usual for the Pakistani athlete, who’s simply focused on delivering an impressive performance inside the ring.

He added:

“I feel good being the underdog. It’s nothing bad. I don’t care for these things. Maybe some fighters feel a bit of pressure, but for me it’s normal. “As I’ve said before, I just want to go and show my skills, show my expertise, and show that I am a good martial artist. That’s my main goal.”

Source