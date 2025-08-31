Scorpio September 2025 Horoscope: Forecasting Your Month With Astrological Precision

Things will start looking up after that, for Mars will be moving into the twelfth house on the 13th, Mercury to the 15th, and the Sun to the 17th. Things will also improve in your relationship. At the start of the month, Venus, who rules the seventh house, will be sitting in the ninth house. The marital bond will strengthen in such a setting. You two can go on extended vacations and have a great time together. Stunning locations are within your reach. Following this, on the 13th, Mars will be in the twelfth house, which can cause issues in personal partnerships and intimate relationships in general. As of the 15th, Venus will also be in the tenth house, which bodes well for the spouse's professional prospects. Additionally, you and your partner can encounter some difficulties.