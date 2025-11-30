Scorpio December 2025 Horoscope: A Powerful Month Influencing Career Shifts, Financial Gains, And Emotional Balance

The seventh day of the month will see Mars move into your second house, and from that position, it will aspect your fifth house, which is where Saturn is currently located. You must exercise caution during this month, or else you may encounter difficulties in your romantic relationship, as this situation will make your romantic partnership extremely challenging. The start of the month will be quite typical for married couples, and their relationship will experience a growth in affection. Nevertheless, the presence of the Sun and Mars in the seventh house indicates that you may become more aggressive and inflict harm on your partner, which will result in a rise in the number of issues that you face. When Mars moves into the second house on the seventh day, the Sun moves into the second house on the sixteenth day, and Venus moves into the second house on the twentieth day, the conditions that are currently present will improve. Nevertheless, it is important that you look after your spouse because their health could be negatively impacted.