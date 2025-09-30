Scorpios may experience a range of outcomes in October 2025, as per the October Monthly Horoscope. Results may be marginally below average from time to time. Until the 17th of this month, the Sun will be in your profit house, making it a good passage. Following October 17th, the Sun will enter your twelfth house, a less favourable placement for its transit. From now until October 27th, Mars will be moving through your twelfth house. After that, it will enter your first house. Neither of these Mars transits is ideal, but things will improve marginally after October 27. Mercury is in a favourable position as it transits your profit house until October 3rd. Having said that, Mercury will be in a weak state in the twelfth house from October 3rd to October 24th. Then it will enter your first house, another unlucky dwelling, during travel. During the first half of the month, Jupiter will make an unfavourable transit through your ninth house. Nevertheless, Jupiter will be in a highly elevated position in your home of fortune during the latter half of the month. Jupiter now wants to reward you handsomely.