Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know

The authorities are evaluating the pros and cons of starting home delivery of alcohol in several states of the country.
Several states in the country are considering pilot projects to allow home delivery of alcohol through online platforms. The states including Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Kerala and Delhi are reportedly considering pilot projects to allow home delivery of alcohol through online platforms like Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato, and Blinkit.
As per The Economic Times report, the initial phase will likely focus on low-alcohol beverages such as beer, wine, and liqueurs.
The report also said the authorities are evaluating the pros and cons of the move. At present, the home delivery of alcohol is permitted in states such as Odisha and West Bengal in the country.
“This is to cater to a growing expat population especially in larger cities, changing profiles of consumers who perceive moderate alcohol-content spirits as recreational drinking along with meals, and women and senior citizens who have flagged buying from traditional liquor vends and shop-front experiences as unpleasant,” ET report quoted an executive as saying.
Earlier, during the Covid-19 lockdowns, alcohol deliveries were temporarily permitted in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam, albeit with restrictions.
The temporary approval for liquor deliveries during the lockdown in these states was successful despite restrictions, according to the ET report.
According to the report, retail industry executives noted that online deliveries have resulted in a 20-30% increase in sales in West Bengal and Odisha.