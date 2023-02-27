Youth Should Understand Importance Of India's 'Invaluable Legacy': President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that it is necessary for the youth and children to understand the importance of the country's "invaluable legacy". She also emphasised that basic values and principles should be passed from one generation to another to keep the Indianness alive.

"We should be proud of our rich culture and our youth and children should understand the importance of invaluable legacy of the country, it is important," Murmu said while addressing a gathering at the 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Bikaner in Rajasthan.

She further said, "Change is the rule of life but some basic values and principles should be passed on from generation to generation to keep the Indianness alive." Murmu also said there is a need to identify arts and artisans in villages, which have a plenty of them, bring them to limelight.

The 14th edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is being organised from February 25 to March 5 at Karni Singh Stadium in Bikaner by the Union Ministry of Culture. The nine-day cultural extravaganza will see participation of artistes from across India. This festival is a unique effort to bring recognition to India's various arts, cuisines and handicrafts at one place.