Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy

The march by the youth wing of the Congress was held on the same day the chief minister returned to the state after reportedly cutting short his vacation with family abroad.

Youth Congress holds protest march to the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
The Youth Congress on Saturday held a protest march to the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and burned his effigy outside the house demanding his resignation, alleging failure of law and order in the state.

The Youth Congress protestors marched to Cliff House here -- the official residence of the CM -- and shouted slogans terming Vijayan as the leader of the criminal gangs in the state and demanding his resignation, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

They alleged that deaths due to criminal gangs in the state were on the rise.

The protestors also raised the issue of crimes against women, especially the recent instance of alleged domestic violence against a newly-wed bride in Kozhikode district and claimed that the police in Kerala was ineffective.

The Youth Congress alleged that while the state was facing law and order problems, the chief minister, who also heads the Home Department, went abroad for vacation.

Vijayan arrived in Kerala in the wee hours of the day.

According to reports, he was expected to reach the state on Monday.

