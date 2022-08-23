Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Young Children Are At Increased Risk Of Tomato Flu: Lancet Study

Although the virus shows symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 -- including fever, fatigue, body aches and rashes on skin -- the report in the medical journal suggests that it could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children rather than a viral infection.

Children are at increased risk of exposure to tomato flu
Children are at increased risk of exposure to tomato flu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 5:02 pm

Young children are at increased risk of exposure to tomato flu, and if not controlled and prevented, the transmission might lead to serious consequences by spreading in adults as well, warns a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

Tomato flu, or tomato fever, was first identified in Kollam district of Kerala on May 6, according to the Lancet report. The infection has been reported in 82 children younger than five years by local government hospitals as of July 26. Apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have reported cases of tomato flu.

"Children are at increased risk of exposure to tomato flu as viral infections are common in this age group and spread is likely to be through close contact. Young children are also prone to this infection through use of nappies, touching unclean surfaces, as well as putting things directly into the mouth," read the report published on August 17.

Related stories

Health Experts Warn India About 'Tomato Flu' That Is 'Very Contagious'

Kerala, Tamil Nadu Take Steps To Check Tomato Fever: Here Are Symptoms, Causes Of 'Tomato Flu'

"...if the outbreak of tomato flu in children is not controlled and prevented, transmission might lead to serious consequences by spreading in adults as well," it added. The rare viral infection, which got its name on the basis of the eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually enlarges to the size of a tomato, is currently in an "endemic state".

Though considered non-life-threatening, a vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks, especially because of the dreadful experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the study.

Although the virus shows symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 -- including fever, fatigue, body aches and rashes on skin -- the report in the medical journal suggests that it could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children rather than a viral infection.

"The virus could also be a new variant of the viral hand, foot, and mouth disease, a common infectious disease targeting mostly children aged 1–5 years and immunocompromised adults...," it explained.  As of now, no antiviral drugs or vaccines are available for the treatment or prevention of tomato flu.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Young Children Increased Risk Tomato Flu Lancet Study Viral Infection COVID-19 Non-life-threatening Endemic Symptoms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?