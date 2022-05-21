Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Yes, Indian Foreign Service Has Changed, It Is Called Defending National Interest: EAM's Retort To Rahul Gandhi

"Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others," said the EAM minister.

Yes, Indian Foreign Service Has Changed, It Is Called Defending National Interest: EAM's Retort To Rahul Gandhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 7:13 pm

In a sharp retort to Rahul Gandhi on his comments quoting unnamed European bureaucrats that the Indian Foreign Service has completely changed and become arrogant, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said it is called defending national interest.

Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks, Jaishankar tweeted that the change in the Indian Foreign Service is a reflection of confidence.

"Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others. 

Related stories

Goa: 92 Per Cent Students Clear State Board's Class 12 Exam, Girls Outshine Boys

NEP Aimed At Making Youths Stand Tall In All Spheres: Amit Shah

Cong Left Its Leadership Issue Unresolved At Chintan Shivir, Its Present Condition Miserable: Shiv Sena

 ''No, it's not called Arrogance," Jaishankar said.

"It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest (sic)," the minister said. 

At the 'Ideas for India' conference in London, Gandhi slammed the BJP government at the Centre on multiple fronts and alleged that the "deep state" in India is attacking institutions and capturing them.

In the interactive session, Gandhi also criticised the Indian Foreign Service.

"I was talking to some bureaucrats from Europe and they were saying that the Indian foreign service has completely changed, they do not listen to anything. They are arrogant... There is no conversation," he said. 

Tags

National S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister (EAM) Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Foreign Policy India Foreign Policy Rahul Gandhi Diplomacy & Foreign Policy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental