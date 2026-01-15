X Tightens Grok AI Controls To Prevent Obscene Deepfakes In India And Worldwide

New measures limit AI-generated images of individuals in revealing clothing, applying to all users including paid subscribers, amid global scrutiny and Indian IT Ministry action

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
X platform latest news Grok AI breaking news Grok chatbot X AI measures
Elon Musk's chatbot Grok is at the centre of a conversation on digital harassment and AI Photo: Pinterest
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • X blocks Grok AI from generating or editing revealing images of real people in jurisdictions where illegal.

  • Restrictions apply to all users, with image creation now limited to paid subscribers for accountability.

  • Measures follow IT Ministry directives and international pressure over non-consensual deepfake content.

Microblogging platform X has introduced new restrictions on its AI chatbot Grok to prevent the generation of images of real people in revealing clothing in jurisdictions where it is illegal, after facing widespread criticism over obscene deepfakes created using the AI.

According to PTI, the platform announced that this restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers, through a post on its official 'Safety' handle. Image creation and editing via the Grok account on X are now restricted to paid subscribers only, which the platform said adds an extra layer of accountability against misuse.

"We now geoblock the ability of all users to generate images of real people in bikinis, underwear, and similar attire via the Grok account and in Grok in X in those jurisdictions where it's illegal," the post said.

X further stated that technological measures have been implemented to prevent the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing. "This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers," the post added.

The platform reiterated that all AI-generated content and prompts on X must continue to follow its rules. "However content is created or whether users are free or paid subscribers, our Safety team are working around the clock to add additional safeguards, take swift and decisive action to remove violating and illegal content, permanently suspend accounts where appropriate, and collaborate with local governments and law enforcement as necessary," X said.

Related Content
Related Content

According to PTI, X affirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe platform, with zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content. "We take action to remove high-priority violative content, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and non-consensual nudity, taking appropriate action against accounts that violate our X rules," it said, adding that accounts attempting to access child sexual exploitation materials are reported to law enforcement.

The move comes after India’s IT Ministry raised concerns over obscene content linked to Grok, prompting X to remove around 3,500 pieces of content and delete over 600 accounts. X had assured authorities that it would comply with Indian laws, PTI reported.

Governments worldwide, including India, have stepped up scrutiny of Grok over non-consensual sexually explicit images, content moderation, and data safety issues. On January 2, the IT Ministry directed X to remove all vulgar and unlawful content generated by Grok immediately or face legal action.

The ministry also asked the platform to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR), outlining technical and organisational measures for Grok, the oversight role of the Chief Compliance Officer, actions against offending content, and mechanisms to ensure compliance with mandatory reporting under Indian law.

The ministry highlighted that Grok AI was being misused to generate obscene images or videos of women, both via fake accounts and by manipulating content hosted or published by real users. It warned that such misuse reflects a serious failure of platform safeguards and enforcement mechanisms and constitutes a gross violation of applicable laws.

Compliance with the IT Act and related rules, the ministry emphasised, is mandatory. Exemptions under section 79 of the IT Act, which provide safe harbour protection for online intermediaries, are conditional on strict adherence to due diligence obligations. Failure to comply could lead to the platform losing immunity and facing action under other provisions of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The ministry also directed X to enforce user terms and AI restrictions, including suspension and termination of violating accounts, and to remove or disable access to unlawful content promptly, in accordance with the IT Rules, 2021, without affecting evidence.

X’s initial response, though detailed, was viewed by the ministry as largely reiterating compliance commitments and takedown policies, without providing sufficient specifics on action taken regarding obscene Grok content. The platform later acknowledged the lapse and confirmed it would adhere to Indian laws, PTI reported.

Beyond India, regulators in the UK and EU have also raised concerns over the misuse of Grok AI for generating deepfake images.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Target Big Knock In Tournament Opener

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Group B Points At Stake As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

  3. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  4. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 1-Point Slam 2026: Amateur Stuns Jannik Sinner To Win One Million AUD In Melbourne

  2. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  3. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  4. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Sat-Chi, Malvika, Kidambi And Prannoy After Forgettable Second Day

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Govt Restored Thousands of Hectares in Aravallis: Bhupender Yadav

  4. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

  5. ‘Want To Go Back To Artistic Practice’: Bose Krishnamachari On Resigning From Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  3. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  4. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  5. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Today

  2. Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya's Rue Bennett Battles Drug Dealers As She Enters Adulthood

  3. Jharkhand Set To Showcase Living Megalithic Tradition at World Economic Forum, Davos

  4. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

  5. Chhattisgarh Peace Talks: The Inside Story Of Madvi Hidma’s Death And The Future Of The Remaining Adivasi Cadres

  6. Senate Republicans Block Bid To Curb Trump’s Venezuela War Powers

  7. Maharashtra Civic Polls Begin Across 29 Bodies, Mumbai Takes Centre Stage

  8. NOTA Promotes the Unwanted, Better To Choose A Candidate: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat