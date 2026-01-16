X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

Microblogging platform X and its AI chatbot Grok suffered a major technical outage on Friday evening, impacting users worldwide.
In India, users across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad reported problems accessing feeds and posting updates.
X has not issued an official statement, while Downdetector showed a sharp spike in outage reports starting around 8:40 pm IST.
Thousands of users worldwide, including in India, claimed that the microblogging platform X and its integrated AI chatbot Grok were unavailable on Friday due to a significant technical issue.
Around 8:40 p.m. IST, reports of the platform being unavailable started to increase, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Users from all over the world reported problems with both the website and the mobile application.
Users in major Indian cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, complained about having trouble updating their feeds.
"Something went wrong, but don't fret — it's not your fault," the X website displayed.
On the mobile application, logged-in users found themselves unable to refresh their feeds, with the platform displaying an error message "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later." The outage affected both the primary social media feed and the Grok AI service.
People who tried to use Grok complained that the interface either didn't load at all or remained unresponsive.
X did not provide an official statement regarding the outage.