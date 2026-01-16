X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

Thousands of users worldwide, including in India, claimed that the microblogging platform X and its integrated AI chatbot Grok were unavailable on Friday due to a significant technical issue.



Around 8:40 p.m. IST, reports of the platform being unavailable started to increase, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Users from all over the world reported problems with both the website and the mobile application.



Users in major Indian cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, complained about having trouble updating their feeds.