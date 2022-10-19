Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Won't Allow Division Of West Bengal: Mamata

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee said she would not allow West Bengal to be divided.

Mamta Banerjee
Won't Allow Division Of West Bengal: Mamata PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 9:48 pm

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she won't allow the division of West Bengal.

Addressing a 'Bijaya Sammilani' or post-Durga Puja meeting in Siliguri, she urged people to stay away from instigations being made to disrupt the law and order situation of the state.

"South and North Bengal together make West Bengal. There is no question of dividing West Bengal. We wouldn't allow it. We want a single Bengal. If we can work together, then north Bengal will be stronger," Banerjee said, referring to the development projects her government has undertaken in the region.

Banerjee's statement came after a demand by a section of BJP leaders from the region that a Union territory comprising the north Bengal districts be carved out of the state, alleging a lack of development here.

The chief minister's programme was attended by noted personalities from eight districts of the region.

"This year there were good celebrations during Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Some people tried to do mischief and disrupt the law and order, and trigger communal clashes. But, I would like to thank both the communities for the peaceful celebrations," Banerjee said, days after the clashes in Kolkata's Ekbalpur area.

"Kali Puja is also approaching, and I would urge everyone to ensure peaceful celebrations," she added.

Related stories

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's Brother Subrata Banerjee Spotted Leaving Asian Heart Institute Mumbai

When Mamta Banerjee Weds Socialism In Stalin’s Tamil Nadu

Mamta Banerjee Meme Case: SC Issues Notice To WB Govt Over Delay In Release Of BJP Activist Priyanka Sharma

Tags

National Union Territory Mamta Banerjee West Bengal CM West Bengal Division Durga Puja Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebration Siliguri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured