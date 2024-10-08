Women In Haryana Assembly Polls: The Selja Factor 

GURUGRAM, INDIA - OCTOBER 5: A woman cast her ballot at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly election at polling station, in Nuh, Mewat, on October 5, 2024 in Gurugram, India. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. A total of 2,03,54,350 voters in the state will be able to exercise their rights in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections. Photo: Credits : Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

