Vinesh Phogat's Political Dangal

In her rallies, local Congress cadres are pitching Phogat not just as an MLA but as a “minister”. “She will surely win this seat and if the Congress wins, she could become the next sports minister. I will not be surprised if she becomes a chief ministerial face in the future,” says Kuldeep Dalal, a Congress worker from Shamlo Kalan village in Julana. Dalal, who has been canvassing for the party for two years, says that over 80 potential candidates were in the running, but he believes Phogat was chosen for her popularity as an athlete among the voters. “She has returned from the Olympics. The whole world knows her, and the youth interested in sports think she can help highlight the state internationally,” he adds.