Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Woman, Son Held For Killing Husband, Chopping Body Into 22 Parts In Delhi's Pandav Nagar

Anjan Das was killed sometime before June 5 when his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, police said.

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 1:22 pm

In a chilling recall of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a woman and her son were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, chopping the body into 22 pieces and keeping them in a fridge in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on Monday.

Anjan Das was killed sometime before June 5 when his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, police said.His wife Poonam and son Deepak disposed of the body parts at different places in east Delhi over several days. The duo told police that Das had an illicit relationship and this was the reason behind the killing.The fridge used for storing the body parts has been seized, police said.

According to police, after the recovery of Das' body parts, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pandav Nagar police station.

The Delhi Police had on November 12 arrested 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly strangling Walkar, his live-in partner, and sawing her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Woman Son Killing Husband Chopping Body Delhi Pandav Nagar
