‘Wolf Terror’ Makes Villagers In UP’s Bahraich Use Firecrackers At Night To Keep Wild Beasts Away

At least nine people including seven children have been killed by wolves in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district in past 40 days.

Villagers aiding authorities in setting cages for wolves in UPs Bahraich
Villagers aiding authorities in setting cages for wolves in UP's Bahraich | Photo: PTI
The people living in several villages of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district who are living in constant terror from wolves for the past few weeks have been bursting firecrackers to keep wild beasts at bay.

The constant howling at night has been terrifying villagers who have stockpiled firecrackers and lights to keep wolves away from their village.

BY Outlook Web Desk

In Bahraich, following the killing of nine people, mostly children, in the past 40 days, the people have been left terrified.

The local administration and police have teamed up for the initiative, which has been planned to deter wolves using loud noises and bright lights, The Times of India reported.

Firecrackers are being burst every hour in multiple villages to safeguard the residents, the report quoted divisional forest officer Ajeet Pratap Singh as saying.

Earlier, four of the six wolves linked with the killings, including seven children were trapped. However, two wolves have managed to dodge all the traps laid for them.

Besides, the authorities have reportedly said the public awareness programmes will be continued for at least up to two months, until it was ensured that the area had been freed of wolves.

The encounter of Bahraich with the wolves is not usual and as a result the state machinery and different stakeholders have got involved in relief and capture operations.

Besides, the forest department is also using drones to spot the wolves in the area.

Reports quoting the forest officials stated if the habitat of wolves is disturbed or a bid is made to capture/kill or domesticate its cub, they retaliate by hunting down humans.

