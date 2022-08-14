Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

With 500 High-Mast Flags, Delhi Has Become City Of Tricolours: CM

Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high-mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country, Arvind Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 7:48 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high-mast national flags across the national capital, Delhi has become the "City of Tricolours".                  

He was addressing thousands of students at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence at Thyagaraj Stadium here.   

Related stories

BJP Government Opposing Free Facilities As It Lacks Funds After Waiving Loans Of 'Friends': Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Promises Rs 1,000 Monthly Allowance For Women In Gujarat; Not Revdi, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Free Education, Healthcare Should Be Considered Fundamental Rights, Not Freebies: Arvind Kejriwal

"Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high-mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country," he said.     

He said he spotted as many as nine high-mast tricolours on his way to the venue of the event. The chief minister also asked everyone to pledge to take India to greater heights.

"Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So let's take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean,” Kejriwal said.      

The chief minister was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials.  Popular singers Sukhvinder Singh and Asees Kaur sang patriotic songs and enthralled the audience.    

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has distributed national flags to 25 lakh children to instil a sense of patriotism in them. He said freedom fighters made great sacrifices for the country and it was time to realise their dreams.      

"Babasaheb not only fought for the country but also for the rights of Dalits and oppressed people. He gave us the best constitution in the world. Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the nation at the age of 23. His martyrdom teaches us about supreme sacrifice for the country," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal National Flags National Capital Delhi City Of Tricolours 75th Anniversary Of India's Independence Thyagaraj Stadium Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies