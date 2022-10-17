Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Will Resolve Issues Of Banjara Community: Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde said a joint meeting will be held to discuss the demands of the community. He said a "positive decision" will be taken to provide plots for the community within CIDCO limits.

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:48 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said issues of the Banjara community will be resolved soon.

Speaking at a function in Thane, Shinde said a joint meeting will be held to discuss the demands of the community. He said a "positive decision" will be taken to provide plots for the community within CIDCO limits.

"The Banjaras are the glory of Maharashtra. The community has contributed to building and developing Maharashtra. Various problems of Banjaras will be resolved," he said, adding that the shrine dedicated to goddess Pohra is being developed expeditiously.

He said the state government will consider giving a holiday on the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, revered by the Banjara community as a spiritual guru. 

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Banjara community is related to the Indus culture.

"This community worships the environment and has a large knowledge base. We will take a positive decision on their demands. We will also try to resolve their pending issues by taking them up with the Central government," he said. 

Fadnavis said that all the national highways built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country are on the routes once used by Laman (Banjaras) for travelling. 

He hailed the contribution of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj. Fadnavis said the goddess Pohra shrine is developed with funds of Rs 100 crore. Shinde and Fadnavis were felicitated on the occasion. 

(With PTI Inputs)

