Will JD-U Sever Ties With BJP To Form Govt With RJD? Nitish Kumar To Meet Governor Today

It's a day of meetings in Bihar with the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling a meeting of all Janata Dal (United) MLAs and leaders to decide the future of its NDA alliance with the BJP. Members of both houses of Parliament and state legislature from JD(U) have arrived in Patna today (August 9), to attend the meeting at his official residence. As per sources, Nitish is likely to quit the NDA alliance and form a coalition with former ally RJD. Amid speculations of a major political move by the JD(U) leader, all eyes are on Bihar. Rashtriya Janata Dal, the main opposition and the largest party in the state assembly has also convened a meeting at former CM Rabri Devi’s Circular Road bungalow. As per reports, Tejashwi Yadav has asked all party MLAs to be present at the meeting, being just metres away from the official CM's residence at Anney Marg. Sources tell Outlook that the JD(U) is likely to form an alliance with RJD with the latter given charge of the Home Ministry while Nitish remains CM.

The meetings by both JD(U) and RJD, former alliance partners, on the same date, have spurred further speculation of a major realignment of parties in Bihar. According to reports, Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with the Governor as well, making it an almost sure-shot indication of the future. The CM is set to meet the Governor at 4 pm today.

Political realignment?

The JD(U) meeting has led to major speculation about a split between the ruling NDA alliance partners BJP and JD(U). As per reports, the party had been growing increasingly wary of the BJP's dominant position within the alliance with seeds of discontentment being sowed in 2019 itself when the BJP high command chose to include just one JD(U) leader, RCP Singh, for a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi government.

Whether or not Nitish, one of the BJP's oldest allies despite his ideological differences with the party, will remain with BJP or form a new alliance, can only be known once the meeting is over. While some prospective attendees have denied the party’s ties with the BJP having worsened to an extent to call for a realignment, sources told Outlook

“Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA," said Ram Nath Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member, low key but known to enjoy proximity to the chief minister by virtue of being the son of late Karpoori Thakur, the latter's political mentor.

Another confidant of Kumar, Leshi Singh, who is an MLA and a minister in his cabinet, said, “I was away for the last four or five days but I have an idea of how things have been. There does not seem to be any major crisis facing the NDA government. It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister”.

Nitish's contentions

Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers. Although JD(U) supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice presidential polls, Nitish Kumar's absence at a number of functions related to these and his decision to skip Sunday's NITI Aayog meet, coupled with his silence amid the political standoff, has kept political watchers on tenterhooks.

The JD(U)'s principal concerns seem to be the alleged attempts by the BJP high-command including Home Minister Amit Shah to divide JD(U) into factions. Tensions spiralled after the party accused former JD(U) leader RCP Singh of corruption and of serving as Amit Shah's proxy. Singh quit JDU last weekend. RCP Singh is the former JD(U) representative in the union government of Narendra Modi. These developments come after months of tussle between BJP and JD(U), with observers noting for some time that all has not been well with the coalition in Bihar. Some have even called it an "unhappy marriage" borne out of political compulsions. Amid the BJP-JD(U) tussle, the section of JD(U) close to Nitish was also engaged in a tussle with Singh that culminated with his resignation on Saturday.

Parties buzzing: 'An Extraordinary Situation'

The signs of tension, however, began to show after BJP national general secretary Arun Singh asserted that the party was looking forward to the 2024 elections, setting off speculations regarding the future of the NDA coalition in Bihar. The party asserted that it looked forward to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections a year later under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, a gesture apparently aimed at pacifying the JD(U) which has been sour over the saffron party’s domineering stance. The statements, made at a media briefing after a two-day function which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, drew sharp retorts from the JD(U) and did not go unnoticed by Opposition leaders.

Parties in Bihar, have nevertheless maintained caution over the comments being made. Nitish Kumar himself has maintained silence on the matter so far. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar asked why the BJP was talking about 2024 in 2022. "The leadership of Nitish Kumar has never been questioned in the NDA. Why is the BJP making assertions which have no need?," Kumar asked.

Opposition leaders are also being cautious. Chetan Anand, a young RJD MLA who is serving his first term, said, "Rumours of political realignment have been afloat for a couple of years. Let us not make any rash assumptions. Once the party leadership takes any decision, it will be definitely made known to all.

RJD state president Jagadanand Singh also expressed annoyance over constant speculations about a fresh tie-up with Nitish Kumar and asserted "we have made no such proposal nor have we received any such proposal", adding that the RJD meet was planned much before the rubles in the NDA became public. Nevertheless, the party said that it will embrace the JD(U) government if it excluded BJP.

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said that convening meetings of legislators by both parties on Tuesday were a clear indication that the situation was extraordinary.

“Personally, I am not aware of the goings on. But we cannot ignore the fact that both parties, which together had sufficient numbers to muster a majority, have convened such meetings when an assembly session is not round the corner,” Tiwary told reporters.

“If Nitish chooses to dump NDA, what choice do we have except to embrace him (‘gale lagaenge’). RJD is committed to fighting the BJP. If the chief minister decides to join this fight, we will have to take him along,” said Tiwary.

BJP cautious

The BJP showed remarkable restraint with all its hotheads, who abound in the state unit, kept on a tight leash. Party leaders met closed doors at the houses of Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad and assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha late in the evening though none came out with a word on what transpired.

Left extends support

Meanwhile, the Left has said it would welcome any re-alignment of forces in Bihar’s ruling coalition that excludes the BJP.

A senior CPI ML leader told Outlook that it has intended a letter of support to JDU.

The CPIML(Liberation), which is the largest Left party in Bihar with 12 MLAs, also said that it “will extend a helping hand” if JD(U) were to ditch the BJP and set up or join a new coalition, the CPI(M) - the larger party nationally but with two legislators in the state – felt that “if a new alignment were to take place, it would be a positive development”

(With inputs from PTI)