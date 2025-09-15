Will It Rain in Delhi Today? Forecast Calls for Clouds and Rising Heat

Partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 35°C
No significant rainfall expected, with less than 5% chance of showers
Air quality moderate at AQI 92, PM2.5 at 30 µg/m³ and PM10 at 125 µg/m³
Warm afternoon ahead, UV index high at 8– sun protection advised
Delhi begins the day under partly cloudy skies, offering residents a break from recent overcast conditions. The morning low registered at 25°C, while temperatures climbed to 32°C by late morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a high of 35°C by mid-afternoon, marking a 2°C rise compared to yesterday.
Humidity levels remain comfortable at 50%, aided by west-southwesterly winds blowing at 10–15 kmph. These breezes help disperse pollutants, contributing to the moderate air quality reading of AQI 92 as of 8 AM. PM2.5 stands at 30 µg/m³, while PM10 measures 125 µg/m³, both within acceptable limits for most residents.
Delhi Weather: 10-Day Outlook
The IMD’s extended forecast predicts stable, dry conditions for the next 10 days. Minimal rainfall (<5% daily chance) is expected, with highs between 34°C and 36°C and lows of 24°C–26°C. Partly cloudy skies will dominate, with occasional hazy sunshine during mornings.
Weather Forecast for Delhi
No weather alerts are currently in effect for Delhi. The monsoon withdrawal appears nearly complete, transitioning the city to pre-winter weather patterns. Residents should remain hydrated and use sun protection during peak UV hours.
With clear, warm afternoons ahead, Delhiites can plan outdoor activities confidently. Evening temperatures will remain mild, offering pleasant conditions for post-work exercise and social gatherings.