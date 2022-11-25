Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Will Complain To State Election Commissioner Over Conspiracy To Assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP

Bhardwaj said they will meet State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev at 12.30 pm to submit a complaint about the alleged threat by Tiwari and also file a police complaint. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded a probe into the matter.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal
AAP will meet the state election commissioner to submit a complaint PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 1:17 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it will meet the state election commissioner to submit a complaint over an alleged conspiracy to "assassinate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

At a press conference, the AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said there have been attacks on Kejriwal earlier prior to elections despite the presence of Delhi Police personnel.

"The BJP's two fortresses -- Gujarat and MCD -- are about to be breached by the party. Fearing this, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other people have hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal," he alleged.

Bhardwaj said they will meet State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev at 12.30 pm to submit a complaint about the alleged threat by Tiwari and also file a police complaint. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded a probe into the matter.

A day after accusing the BJP of "hatching a conspiracy to assassinate" Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, his deputy Manish Sisodia Friday demanded a probe into it and said a complaint will also be submitted to the Election Commission. Sisodia also claimed that the kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday is an "open threat".

Reacting to the allegation, Tiwari said, "I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal." "Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal's murder. I don't know what is going on," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Concerned About Kejriwal's Safety, AAP Reading Its 'Old Murder Conspiracy Script', Says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP 'Hatching A Conspiracy To Assassinate' Kejriwal, Alleges Delhi Dy CM Sisodia; Demands Probe

BJP Hatching Conspiracy To Kill Kejriwal; Manoj Tiwari Involved: Sisodia

Tags

National Complain State Election Commissioner Conspiracy Assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal AAP Manish Sisodia
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season