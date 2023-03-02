Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Widows To Celebrate Holi In Vrindavan On March 6

Home National

Widows To Celebrate Holi In Vrindavan On March 6

Gulal and flowers like rose and marigold have been arranged on a large scale to celebrate the festival.

Lathmar Holi 2023
Widows to celebrate the festival of colours on March 6 Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 12:30 pm

Hundreds of widows will celebrate the festival of colours on March 6 in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan.

This event of Holi will be organised in the premises of Radha Gopinath Temple, one of the seven temples of the city.  Gulal and flowers like rose and marigold have been arranged on a large scale to celebrate the festival.

Vineeta Verma, vice-president of social organisation Sulabh International, said hundreds of destitute and widowed mothers living in shelter homes of Vrindavan will celebrate the

Related stories

Garima Arora Would Happily Celebrate Holi Every Day For 'Such Delicious Food'

Visva-Bharati To Organise 'Basant Bandana' Ahead Of Holi Sans Participation Of Outsiders

Maharashtra: Alcoholic Woman Held For Beating Up Minor Daughters

Sevayat Gopinathlal Dev Goswami of Radha Gopinath temple said preparations for Holi have started in the temple. Gulal and colours have been brought in from Delhi along with a ton of different types of flowers. 

The celebration of Holi by these women has become a major event in the previous years in Mathura.

Tags

National Widows Celebration Holi Vrindavan Festival
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority