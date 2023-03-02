Widows To Celebrate Holi In Vrindavan On March 6

Hundreds of widows will celebrate the festival of colours on March 6 in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan.

This event of Holi will be organised in the premises of Radha Gopinath Temple, one of the seven temples of the city. Gulal and flowers like rose and marigold have been arranged on a large scale to celebrate the festival.

Vineeta Verma, vice-president of social organisation Sulabh International, said hundreds of destitute and widowed mothers living in shelter homes of Vrindavan will celebrate the

Sevayat Gopinathlal Dev Goswami of Radha Gopinath temple said preparations for Holi have started in the temple. Gulal and colours have been brought in from Delhi along with a ton of different types of flowers.

The celebration of Holi by these women has become a major event in the previous years in Mathura.