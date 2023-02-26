Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Why Rahul Is Not Speaking On Chinese 'Donation' To Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Asks Anurag Thakur

Why Rahul Is Not Speaking On Chinese 'Donation' To Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Asks Anurag Thakur

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during CBI's grilling of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressed concerns over India touring Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.
Anurag Thakur demanded to know why the AICC leader is not speaking about donations File Photo

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 8:23 pm

Launching a verbal broadside on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday demanded to know why the AICC leader is not speaking about donations that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had allegedly received from China.

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during CBI's grilling of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. "Rahul Gandhi always speaks about the country (China) from which the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted donations. Till now there was no answer on the Chinese donations accepted by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation nor what he was doing with Chinese officials when China was trying to encroach," Thakur said.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi insulted Indian defence forces when they giving a befitting reply to Chinese encroachment. "You and your party and supporters raised doubts on surgical strikes and tried to demoralise our soldiers. The Congress never gave up showing our defence forces in poor light," he charged.

Meanwhile, Union Minister inaugurated the Heartfulness International Sports Centre near here. Telangana State Minister Srinivas Goud, chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Daaji participated in the inaugural of the 54,680 sq ft facility, an official release said.

Heartfulness in association with the Ministry of Sports, Khelo India, FIT India and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy inaugurated a one-of-a-kind Heartfulness International Sports Centre at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness Headquarters that houses the world's largest meditation centre.

"I laud Pujya Daaji's vision to develop this centre at Kanha as a hub of Sporting Excellence which shall inspire future development of sporting talent for our nation. I also resonate deeply with him and believe sports to be a key integral dimension for cultivating human excellence," he said.

Only sports and meditation can help in channeling their energies. The government and society have to play an important role in their fight against drugs. India has the solution to millions of problems – with this soft power the country can heal the world and can show the path to the world. Daaji is helping millions of people across the world with a mission, the minister further said.

