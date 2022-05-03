Whole World Is Strong When India Is Strong: PM Modi To Diaspora In Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tied India's sucess to the entire world's success and said that when it gets stronger, the entire world gets stronger.

Speaking to the Indian community in Copenhagen, Modi hailed India's place in world's medical and vaccine supply system.

He said, "India supported the entire world as 'pharmacy of the world' in difficult time and sent medicines to several countries. Try to imagine the effect on the world of we would not have been able to take vaccination to every home in India. If affordable and effectice made-in-India vaccines were not produced at scale in India, what would be the condition of other countries?"

Grateful to the Indian community in Denmark for their warm reception. Addressing a programme in Copenhagen. https://t.co/PCjwh3ZM9p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

On co-operation with Denmark, Modi said, "Denmark was with India in the White Revolution. Now it's becoming a strong partner in our green future. There are endless possibilities of electric mobility, green hydrogen, waste-to-wealth, sustainable urbanisation, green shipping, science, technology, innovation between our two countries."

Speaking of the interconnected world, he said, "Today, whatever India is achieving is not just of India but of one-fifth of humanity. India has scale and speed as well as values of sharing and caring. This is why it's in the benefit of the whole world to invest in India's capacity to deal with global challenges."

Modi also touched the language issue in his address, as a debate rages in India over Hindi and the question of national language.

He said, "Whatever be the language, but we all have Indian culture. Our food plate changes, our taste changes. But the Indian way of repeatedly pleading with affection does not change."

He further said, "Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the power of the Indian community, which makes us all feel alive every moment. Thousands of years of time have developed these values within us."

Earlier in the day, Modi held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The two leaders discussed India-EU relations, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine, among several regional and global issues. They also called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and dialogue as the way forward for solution.

Modi will also participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018. He will also meet Queen Margrethe II.

Denmark is the second stop in Modi's three-nation Europe visit. Earlier, he visited Germany where he held one on one as well as delegation level talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also addressed members of the Indian community in Berlin. Next, Modi will visit France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron.

(With PTI inputs)