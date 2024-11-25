Which Bills Are On The Agenda As Winter Session Of Parliament Begins Today

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, November 25. The session, which will run until December 20, will have a total of 19 sittings. The Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, for this session. The ongoing violence in Manipur is also expected to be raised during the session.
Several opposition leaders stated on Thursday that they would also raise the Adani Group bribery issue in the Winter session, with some calling for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly participating in a scheme to pay a USD 265 million (approximately Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms on solar power contracts.
Five bills have been listed for introduction, consideration, and passage, while 10 bills are listed for consideration and passage, according to the Lok Sabha bulletin.
The ‘Introduction, Consideration, and Passage’ includes the entire process of a bill becoming an Act of Parliament, starting from the introduction stage, whereas ‘Consideration and Passage’ refers to the process of a bill becoming an Act of Parliament, when the bill has already been introduced.
Bills Listed For Consideration And Passage
Bills Pending In Lok Sabha:
Waqf (Amendment) Bill
This bill amends the Waqf Act, 1995, to allow non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, revoke the finality of Waqf Tribunal decisions, and grant Collectors the power to conduct surveys of waqf properties. Opposition members on the panel have been demanding an extension in the timeline to submit their report on the Waqf Bill. They have alleged that the committee chair, Jagdambika Pal, a BJP MP, is bulldozing the committee meetings and have sought the intervention of Speaker Om Birla.
One Nation, One Election Bill
Based on the recommendations of the Ram Nath Kovind committee, this bill is not officially on the agenda but may be introduced during the session, according to news reports. It proposes to implement simultaneous elections in the country.
The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024
This legislation proposes the repeal of the Mussalman Wakf Act, streamlining the legal framework governing wakfs (endowments) and eliminating outdated provisions.
The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024
This bill provides for the creation of Urban Disaster Management Authorities in cities and the formation of State Disaster Response Forces at the state level.
The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024
This bill reserves seats in the Goa Legislative Assembly for Scheduled Tribes.
Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024
This bill intends to modernise laws related to the transportation of goods by sea, aligning them with international conventions and practices to facilitate maritime trade.
Railways (Amendment) Bill
This bill proposes amendments to existing railway laws, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency, safety measures, and service quality within Indian Railways.
Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill
This bill seeks to amend current banking laws to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve governance, and promote financial stability in the banking sector.
Bills Pending In Rajya Sabha:
Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill
Aimed at updating the regulatory framework for oilfield operations, this bill focuses on promoting sustainable development and efficient resource management.
Boilers Bill
This legislation seeks to revise existing boiler regulations, enhancing safety standards and compliance measures in industries utilising boiler systems.
Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill
It seeks to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934, modernising the regulatory framework for civil aviation in India. The bill aims to establish more efficient regulations to protect passenger rights and promote investment in the sector.
The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024
This legislation seeks to update the legal framework governing bills of lading, which are essential documents in international trade, detailing the shipment of goods and acknowledging their receipt.
Bills Listed For Introduction, Consideration And Passage
Rashtriya Sahakari Vishwavidyalaya Bill
It proposes the establishment of a National Cooperative University to promote education and research in cooperative management and related fields.
Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill
This amendment seeks to raise the pecuniary appellate jurisdiction of Delhi District Courts from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
Merchant Shipping Bill
This bill aims to ensure compliance with maritime treaties, strengthen Indian shipping, and maintain an efficient mercantile marine.
Coastal Shipping Bill
The bill seeks to enhance coasting trade and promote Indian-flagged vessels for national security and commercial purposes.
Indian Ports Bill
This legislation focuses on port conservation, security, and pollution control, aligning with India’s international commitments.