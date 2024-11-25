Which Bills Are On The Agenda As Winter Session Of Parliament Begins Today

Bills Pending In Lok Sabha:

Waqf (Amendment) Bill

This bill amends the Waqf Act, 1995, to allow non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, revoke the finality of Waqf Tribunal decisions, and grant Collectors the power to conduct surveys of waqf properties. Opposition members on the panel have been demanding an extension in the timeline to submit their report on the Waqf Bill. They have alleged that the committee chair, Jagdambika Pal, a BJP MP, is bulldozing the committee meetings and have sought the intervention of Speaker Om Birla.

One Nation, One Election Bill

Based on the recommendations of the Ram Nath Kovind committee, this bill is not officially on the agenda but may be introduced during the session, according to news reports. It proposes to implement simultaneous elections in the country.

The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024

This legislation proposes the repeal of the Mussalman Wakf Act, streamlining the legal framework governing wakfs (endowments) and eliminating outdated provisions.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024

This bill provides for the creation of Urban Disaster Management Authorities in cities and the formation of State Disaster Response Forces at the state level.

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

This bill reserves seats in the Goa Legislative Assembly for Scheduled Tribes.

Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024

This bill intends to modernise laws related to the transportation of goods by sea, aligning them with international conventions and practices to facilitate maritime trade.

Railways (Amendment) Bill

This bill proposes amendments to existing railway laws, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency, safety measures, and service quality within Indian Railways.