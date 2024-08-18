What Is Lost In The Box That Is Commoditised Cinema

That is the root power of cinema. It can move each one of us profoundly while we sit with others less than a foot away in a crowd, watching a giant screen. And this power is what studios commoditise by training our impulses. We are taught to feel love, pride, jealousy and anger in specific ways—and only in those specific ways. And we, the audience, in our singular and collective selves, embrace this power play, taken in by the might of the simplistic that makes sense of the chaotic world around us; forgetting the beauty of the child—who just craved for an experience. To just be there flying that plane in our tiny hands, voicing the engine hum, flying it endlessly, not knowing when, or where, or if that plane was going to land.