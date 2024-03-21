What Is Centre’s Own Fact Checking Unit Under PIB? Why Has It Been Challenged?

Internet rights organisations and media organisations alike have criticised the establishment of an FCU at the sole discretion of the Union government. “As a result of these amendments, information about the Union government will essentially be fact checked by the government itself, through an FCU established by it. Not only does this violate the principles of natural justice, wherein one can’t be the “judge in their own cause”, but also poses a huge threat to online free speech and the right to receive information online,” the Internet Freedom Foundation said in a statement.