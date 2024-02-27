Over The Years: Landmark Cases That Dealt With The Freedom Of Press, Free Speech, And Expression

Indian Express Newspapers vs Union of India

Before the enactment of the Customs Tax Act of 1975 and the auxiliary duty under the Finance Act 1981, newspapers were exempted from the customs duty. In 1985 the Government of India began levying import duty on the newsprints that were imported from abroad along with customs duty, leading to a surge in newspaper prices, which further affected circulation. The companies, employees, and shareholders involved in the circulation of newspapers, challenged the obligation that was imposed on the newsprint, argued that the heavy duty had a huge effect on cost and the circulation of newspapers and inevitably impacted freedom of expression under article 19(1) (a) and the flexibility to practise any trade and occupation under article 19(1) (g).

The apex court held that the government can impose taxes on the newsprint but only within reasonable limits which does not affect the circulation of the papers and also ordered the government to review its taxation policy because the excessive nature of the tax was neither proven by the petitioners nor refuted by the respondent.

Vinod Dua vs Union of India

In 2020, veteran journalist Vinod Dua published a YouTube video for his program “The Vinod Dua Show” on his channel, HW News Network, where he discussed the lockdown, labour migration, its impact and health issues that Covid-19 had brought with it. In this video, he talked about the government lacking adequate testing facilities and an overall lack of knowledge regarding the availability of supplies like PPE kits, N95 masks. An FIR was filed on two timestamps, one of which also had him lashing out at the Modi Government for weaponizing fatalities and terror attacks for electoral gains. Dua was accused of disseminating harmful and untrue information about the Prime Minister. He asserted that the contents of the video were straight critiques of how the government operates and cannot be construed as allegations.

The apex court quashed the FIR lodged against Dua, and ruled that he had every right to express his concerns and criticise the government’s activities as a journalist It mentioned that a citizen has a “right to criticize or comment upon the measures undertaken by the Government and its functionaries, so long as he does not incite people to violence against the Government established by law or to create public disorder.” The SC further ruled that “Sections 124A and 505 of the IPC must step in only when the words or expressions have pernicious tendency or intention of creating public disorder or disturbance of law and order.”