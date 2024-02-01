Fake News Or Censorship? Bombay HC's Split Verdict On IT Rules – Explained

A Division Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules, which enable the government to establish a fact-checking unit (FCU) to identify and address fake news.

The two-judge bench, comprising Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale, could not reach a unanimous decision with Justice Patel ruling in favour of the petitioners and Justice Gokhale upholding the amendment supporting the government's stance.

“There is a disagreement between us. I have held for the petitions and Justice Gokhale has held for the government. So now the matter will be heard afresh by a third judge,” Justice Patel said in the courtroom.

The matter will now be referred to a third judge.