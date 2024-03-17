Anxious Musings: Editors Guild Discusses Press Freedom Amid Tightening Laws, Struggle For Survival

Some of the sessions of the conclave, which came on the day after the SBI revealed the electoral bond data on the Supreme Court and resulted in a flurry of media activity on its implication, tried to focus on finding a way forward for independent and anti-establishment media, despite the gloomy predictions over the shrinking space available to them. Rajendran and Kapur, along with Medianama founder Nikhil Pahwa, emphasized the need for collaborations among small independent outlets - such as some already underway in investigative reporting - along with developing a close-knit community of dedicated readers who could eventually provide much-needed economic support and help avoid corporate and government pressures. Pahwa underlined the growing reach and importance of AI-generated news, which he said could potentially push journalists and reporting out of the digital market with sheer volume and speed. The answer, according to him, lay in reaching to the readers and audience directly, without the need for intermediaries such as social media platforms and other big tech.