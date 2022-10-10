Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

What Father Earned With Toil Lost By His Son In Minutes: NCP's Eknath Khadse On EC Freezing Shiv Sena's Poll Symbol

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday said the freezing of Shiv Sena's name and poll symbol by the Election Commission was "unfortunate".      

Eknath Khadse
Eknath Khadse File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 7:13 am

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday said the freezing of Shiv Sena's name and poll symbol by the Election Commission was "unfortunate".      

Referring to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray's efforts to build the party, Khadse said, "What the father had earned with a lot of difficulties is lost by the son in minutes in the political fight". 

The former BJP leader said the "bow and arrow" symbol became famous due to the tireless work of Bal Thackeray. 

"He (Uddhav) came to power with this symbol but everything is lost now in the fight between the two (Uddhav and Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde) as a result of which the poll symbol is frozen. This is very unfortunate," he said at an event in Dombivali in the Thane district. 

Khadse also said the current political situation in Maharashtra is highly volatile, which is "unprecedented". 

He said Uddhav Thackeray had become the chief minister only because of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the main architect of tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Money Laundering Probe: NCP Leader Eknath Khadse Appears Before ED

ED Arrests Eknath Khadse's Son-In-Law In Money Laundering Case

Bhosari Land Scam: ED Seeking Documents In Eknath Khadse Case, Say Damania's Lawyers

Tags

National Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray Bal Thackeray Election Commission Shiv Sena's Name And Poll Symbol Leader Eknath Khadse Main Architect Of Tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

‘Maja Ma’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Patriarchal Take On A Woke Concept Ends Up Being Too Pedestrian

‘Maja Ma’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Patriarchal Take On A Woke Concept Ends Up Being Too Pedestrian